Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): It's official. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are engaged. The 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' actor shared the news with her fans.

For the past few days, reports of the duo getting married were doing the rounds on social media, but there was no confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives.

Also Read | Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Stars As Punjabi Legend in Imtiaz Ali's Untold Biopic (Watch Video).

On Thursday, Aditi confirmed the news and shared a cute selfie with her beau.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5DZomMy4qq/?

Also Read | Aranmanai 4: Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna Starrer Film Releases in Theatres This April (View Poster).

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

In the picture, Aditi and Siddharth flaunted their engagement rings.

As soon as the news was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Aww my favourite couple finally engaged."

Another user commented, "My two favourite people !! Omg Congratulations."

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021.

Few months ago, on Siddharth's birthday, Aditi shared an adorable video from their vacation to wish her "manicorn".

Taking to Insta, Aditi posted an unseen video where the duo can be seen dancing and jumping on streets in an undisclosed location.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest siddu day."

Last year on Aditi's 36th birthday, Siddharth shared an unseen photo with her.

Sharing the picture, Siddharth wrote, "Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't! (red heart emoji)."

Not only on birthdays but the two love birds often commented on each posts.

Aditi and Siddharth have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi will be seen in 'Gandhi Talks,' a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav.

Aditi is also all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'.

'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)