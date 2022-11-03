It's play time for Kareena with love of her life Jeh in London (Image Source: Instagram)

London [UK], November 3 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of how she is spending a day off from the shoot with her baby boy Jeh on Wednesday.

The 'Jab We Met' actor, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London, posted cute images with her younger son Jeh.

In the pictures, Kareena was seen spending time with Jeh in the park. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable in winter outfits. The 42-year-old actor was seen dressed in a blue denim shirt and jeans that she paired with a jacket and black boots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkdUWR5IJEK/

On the other hand, her little munchkin was seen wearing a grey outfit with half red jacket.

Jeh posed away from the camera and was seen amazed by the tall trees around him.

In one of the pictures, he was seen hugging and kissing the tree.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Kiss a tree..Be free...Fall with the love of my life #Day off from work...Loving it."

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Speaking of the project, it is being helmed by Hansal Mehta. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa has earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."

Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Apart from that, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena flew down to London a few days ago and ever since the actor has been sharing many posts to keep her fans updated.(ANI)

