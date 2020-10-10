New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday condemned the incident from Rajasthan's Karauli where a temple priest was set on fire over a land dispute.

The 41-year-old actor took to Twitter to react to the incident and raised powerful questions on the type of world that humanity is approaching towards.

"A Temple Priest was burnt alive in Rajasthan, over a land dispute .. it's sad and shocking, what kind of a barbaric world are we becoming?" he tweeted.

He further went on it the tweet to extend his condolences to the grieving family.

"Hope the perpetrators of this horrific crime are caught soon and brought to justice. Condolences to the grieving family," Deshmukh tweeted.

This comes a day after a temple priest in Rajasthan's Karauli succumbed to his injuries after being set on fire over a temple land encroachment scuffle. (ANI)

