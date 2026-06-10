Entertainment News | 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' Actress Manjari Fadnnis Breaks in Emotional Video, Alleges Brutal Killing of Society Dog

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Actor Manjari Fadnnis has alleged that a community dog from her housing society in Mumbai's Mud Island was brutally attacked and killed.

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor took to Instagram to share an emotional video and broke down while recounting what she described as the horrific fate of a dog named Mikey, who had been living in her residential society.

Also Read | Bharathiraja, Veteran Tamil Actor-Director, Dies at 85; Kushboo Sundar Mourns His Passing.

According to Fadnnis, Mikey went missing last month. Initially, residents hoped that the dog would return on his own, but as days passed without any trace of him, concerns began to grow.

In the video, the actor shared details allegedly provided by an informant about what may have happened to the dog. Fighting back tears, Fadnnis claimed that Mikey was resting in the basement of the building when he was attacked.

Also Read | ‘Community Dogs Who Are Harmless’: Actress Manjari Fadnnis Breaks Down Over Alleged Brutal Killing of Society Dog ‘Mikey’ (Watch Video).

Describing the alleged incident as deeply disturbing, she said Mikey became "disoriented" after the assault and was subjected to further violence. According to the account she received, the dog was allegedly dragged to a staircase area and beaten repeatedly.

"He got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area, and they hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth and he peed and pooed. In half death, they put him inside a goni (sack) and threw him off into this khadi (creek) area behind," she said in the video.

The actor further revealed that efforts are still underway to locate Mikey. Expressing her heartbreak over the incident, she said residents are searching for his remains and fear the worst.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZVPvt4If4i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"We are trying to search for his body right now. He's gone," she said.

The video went viral in no time, prompting an outpouring of support from fellow actors and animal welfare advocates.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar expressed her grief over the incident and called for justice for Mikey, while actor Karishma Tanna also reacted with shock and sadness. Tanna said she understood the pain of losing an animal and questioned how such incidents continue to occur despite laws aimed at protecting animals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)