Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Actor Jackie Shroff is all set to entertain the audience with his new film, titled 'The Interview: Night of 26/11'.

In the upcoming project, Jackie will be seen essaying the role of a war correspondent, who finds himself changing tracks from his serious journalism to a sensational one when he gets a chance to interview a leading Bollywood actress (played by Anjum Nayar).

Basically, the film is the Hindi remake of the hit Dutch film, 'The Interview'.

Expressing his happiness on being a part of 'The Interview: Night of 26/11', Jackie said: "I enjoyed working with international director Laurens Postma, playing a war correspondent who is stuck in an interview with a Bollywood actress on the night of 26/11, but as the hours pass, the Interview derails with a lot of twists and turns! The adapted screenplay by Farrukh Dhondy and Postma, with dialogue by Prawal Raman, gave me a lot of depth."

The movie will premiere on BookMyShow STREAM TVOD soon. (ANI)

