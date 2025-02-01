Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Veteran actor Jackie Shroff celebrated his birthday on Saturday. On his special day, his loved ones, including family members and fans, shared heartfelt messages on social media.

Jackie's daughter Krishna also posted a sweet birthday wish for him. Sharing a video from a father-daughter photoshoot, Krishna wrote, "Happiest of days to my everything."

Also Read | 'Deva': From Pooja Hegde's Character to That Big Twist, 7 Key Changes in Shahid Kapoor's Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Mumbai Police' (SPOILER ALERT).

Jackie's wife Ayesha Shroff's post was equally heartwarming.

"Happpppppiest birthday jagggguuuu!!! what can I even begin to say about you!! Have grown up with you and seen life through all the ups and downs!! And through it all have seen you collect the love, respect and goodwill of all you touch with your kindness But above all of that, you are without a doubt the best father in the world!!! @apnabhidu," she posted, adding several images of Jackie.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2025: From Choi Woo-Shik's 'Our Beloved Summer' to Gong Yoo's 'Goblin', Here Are 5 Romantic K-Dramas You Can't Miss This February 14.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFg9JlCILsv/?hl=en&img_index=14

Jackie's close friend and actor Anil Kapoor also penned a note wishing the 'Ram Lakhan' actor on his birthday.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we were brothers in our pichla janam, and hopefully, we'll be brothers in the agla janam too. There's always been a special connection-something I've always felt for you, Jaggu Da. Love you Ram!Happy Birthday! apnabhidu," he posted.

Jackie rose to prominence after his lead role in Subhash Ghai's action romance film 'Hero.' He established himself with successful films such as 'Teri Meherbaniyan', 'Karma' 'Ram Lakhan,' and 'Parinda' for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.His other critical and commercial triumphs are 'Tridev,' ''Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri,' 'Saudagar,' 'Khalnayak,' 'Rangeela,' 'Border,' 'Bandhan' among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)