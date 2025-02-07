Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez was on Friday spotted at Mohali airport for an event in Chandigarh.

She was papped by media and greeted them with a big smile on his face.

She arrived at the airport in style and wore a white crop top with white trousers and tied a pony tail.

She also posed in the car for the paps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueliene was seen sharing screen space with actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film 'Fateh'.

'Fateh', which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film is made under the banner of Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

She will also headline the much-anticipated multi-starrer series 'GOATS'.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the star-studded cast includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani , Siddharth Nigam, and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali , Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar, Santana Roach, Yukti Tareja, and Arnav Maggo .

Not only this, she has also joined the star cast of 'Housefull 5'. (ANI)

