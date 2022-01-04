Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim is not well. She got admitted to a hospital in Bahrain after suffering a heart stroke.

As per a source, the 'Roy' star's mother is currently under constant medical observation.

However, no official confirmation from Jacqueline's side has been made yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Nushrrat Bharuccha in 'Ram Setu'. She also has 'Kick 2' and 'Cirkus' in her kitty. (ANI)

