Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): The second season of the much-awaited crime drama 'Paatal Lok', starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag, has revealed its release date.

Prime Video, on Monday, shared the announcement on its official Instagram account, unveiling a poster featuring Ahlawat. Along with the poster, Prime Video announced that the crime drama is set to return on January 17 next year.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and created by Sudip Sharma, the series is produced by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP.

The returning cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag, alongside new faces such as Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua in important roles.

Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of the series, shared his excitement in a press release shared by Prime Video. He said, "The overwhelming response to the first season inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and we've amplified the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense in this new chapter."

The first season of the series, praised for its intense storytelling and raw portrayal of Indian society, introduced audiences to the morally complex world of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary. (ANI)

