Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): Actor Jamie Foxx has been roped in to star in an upcoming Netflix comedy series titled 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me'.

According to Variety, the series is inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Accuses Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt of ‘Bullying and Killing’ Sushant Singh Rajput (Read Tweets).

This is not the first time that the father-daughter duo has collaborated for a television project. They are currently seen together on the Fox competition series 'Beat Shazam', which Foxx hosts and on which Corinne serves as DJ.

The forthcoming series, helmed by Ken Whittingham, will also see stars including David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite. Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez in significant roles.

Also Read | No Time to Die: Daniel Craig’s Last Turn as James Bond Gets a New Poster Plus an Update on the New Trailer.

Bentley Kyle Evans serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Foxx. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)