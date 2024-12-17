Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has a new project in her kitty. She is all set to be seen in an upcoming film 'Murder', playing the role of Jessica Fletcher, reported People.

As the reports suggest, she wrote the movie adaptation, however, no final deal has been announced.

The movie will be based on the classic mystery series starring Angela Lansbury as Jessica, which ran for 12 seasons on CBS from 1984 to 1996, according to the outlet.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo are all set to write the screenplay, while Lord Miller and Amy Pascal are slated to produce, reported People.

Curtis was also seen in 1978 slasher Halloween and returned to several films in the franchise most recently, David Gordon Green's trilogy that concluded with 2022's 'Halloween Ends'.

Curtis also appeared in the horror-comedy series Scream Queens, as well as in the 2019 murder mystery Knives Out.

Her latest project 'The Last Showgirl' has a theatrical release on December 13. It also stars Pamela Anderson, Dave Bautista and Brenda Song.

Directed by Gia Coppola, the drama follows glamorous showgirl Shelly (Anderson) as she is forced to reevaluate her life when her headlining show announces its closing after 30 years. In it, Curtis portrays a former showgirl who now works as a waitress, according to People.

Earlier, Jamie Lee Curtis won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys. She received the prestigious trophy for her role as Donna Berzatto in The Bear.

Curtis is also a recipient of the BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe award, and an Academy Award. (ANI)

