Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): Actor Jamie Lynn Spears gave an insight into the part of her unconventional childhood that she spent on the set of 'The Mickey Mouse Club', reported People.

On one of the episodes of 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!', the 'Zoey 101' actor talked about the rising stars she encountered when she was a young child during her sister Britney Spears's stint on 'The Mickey Mouse Club'.

"He's a lovely person in real life," Jamie Lynn said of her relationship with Ryan Gosling. "When I was younger I grew up around him because he was on 'The Mickey Mouse Club' with my sister. He, my sister, Justin [Timberlake], Christina [Aguilera]... all of them were on The Mickey Mouse Club. Justin and JC [from NSYNC]."

Jamie Lynn revealed that she and her family "lived at Disney World for a couple of summers" when her sister had a role on the show, after her costar Josie Gibson's observation about her "very normal" personality despite having experienced a "very different childhood."

"I was like 3 or 4 and I was causing hell," Jamie Lynn said while describing her behaviour on set. "I was really bad."

According to the Nickelodeon star, her parents dressed her in a "little dress" so that she would "make a good impression" on the studio officials.

"I'm there at the stage, on my mama's hip," she said before sharing how Britney introduced her to the cast and crew. "'This is Jamie Lynn, my little sister,' and I went, 'I just farted'. They were like, 'It never mattered where we were, you always said something to make everyone uncomfortable.'"

She added, "I think it's something I still do now. As a child, you don't know [how] to filter yourself. And now I know how to be direct, but with a filter, if that makes any sense. But as a kid, I was just very direct with no filter." 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' airs Monday through Sunday on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K., reported People. (ANI)

