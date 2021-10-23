Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): After Grammy-winner Briteny Spears, it's now her sister Jamie Lynn Spears who has made some shocking revelations about what she went through when pregnant with her first child at the age of 16, saying her parents pushed her for abortion.

Jamie Lynn has come under a lot of heat lately from Britney fans who feel she is taking advantage of Britney's current situation to make a buck off her upcoming book 'Things I Should Have Said', but if the snippets obtained by TMZ are any indication, then she has also got a lot to reveal about how she was raised.

TMZ obtained several snippets from Jamie Lynn's upcoming book where she has laid out the events that followed her telling her parents and management she was pregnant in 2007 when she was only a 16-year-old girl.

Jamie Lynn revealed that people from her inner circle, "came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea 'It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don't know what you're doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem ... I know a doctor,'" adding, "everyone around me just wanted to make this 'issue' disappear."

She further noted, "...everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action."

The mother of two revealed that her phone was taken away to stop her from communicating with people outside her immediate circle, with the goal to keep everything "on the down-low."

Jamie Lynn claimed she was not even allowed to tell Britney that she was pregnant, saying, "I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able to help me in my most vulnerable time ... To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers."

In one of the snippets obtained by TMZ, Jamie Lynn said that at one point, she and her dad Jamie got into a fight over the unborn baby, "slinging words and tossing insults" when he pushed adoption, that she refused.

She revealed that eventually her team made an exclusive agreement with a magazine to break the pregnancy story, and give them the first images of Jamie Lynn's baby.

The book 'Things I Should Have Said' comes out on January 18, 2022. (ANI)

