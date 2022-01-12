Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): Jamie Lynn Spears got emotional during her first interview following the termination of her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship.

As per Variety, the interview comes one week before the release of her memoir.

"I was happy. First off, I don't understand- when it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old, I was about to have a baby," Jamie Lynn Spears said while speaking with ABC News' 'Nightline' anchor Juju Chang on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday.

"So I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17 year old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now," she added.

The conservatorship was terminated this past November, following the suspension of her father, Jamie Spears, who had overseen her finances and other aspects as of her life in his role as her conservator since the legal arrangement began in 2008.

On Wednesday's 'GMA', the younger Spears sister discussed her book and her relationship with her world-famous sister and the rest of her family, whose involvement in the pop star's 13-year conservatorship have come into question throughout the singer's ongoing legal battle. During the interview, Spears revealed the steps she says she took to try to help her sister during that time.

"I've always been my sister's biggest supporter," Spears told Chang.

She added, saying, "So when she needed help, I set up ways to do, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it's going to cause this much discord, why continue it?"

Chang asked Spears, "So you didn't always agree with the conservatorship?"

"It wasn't about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard," Spears responded.

"So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team, who I- her legal team, previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favour. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door," she explained.

Throughout her court proceedings, Britney Spears has repeatedly spoken out against her family, including Jamie Lynn. When she testified in June 2021, she told the judge she believes members of her family should be in jail for the "conservatorship abuse" she says she endured over the years.

Jamie Lynn Spears became emotional when discussing the rift that has developed between her and her older sister.

"That love is still there, 100 per cent. Um, I love my sister," Spears said while wiping her tears.

"I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that. So I don't know why we're in this position right now," she said.

In recent days, the pop star unfollowed her sister on Instagram, which garnered notice from her fans.

Spears -- a former Nickelodeon actor who rose to teenage stardom as her older sister catapulted into one of the biggest global pop stars in music history -- was part of the cast of 'All That' and then her own series, 'Zoey 101', which ended shortly before her pregnancy at 16 years old became a major news scandal.

After a long hiatus from acting and taking time to focus on raising her two daughters, the actor and singer is currently starring on Netflix's 'Sweet Magnolias'.

Last summer, the older Spears sister addressed the court to make claims about her family's role in her conservatorship.

"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she testified in court.

"I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long ... I've been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I'm told I'm not allowed to expose the people who did this to me," she added.

A few months back, the star referenced Jamie Lynn's performance of her song "Till the World Ends" from the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, posting: "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!"

And then in November, days after her conservatorship was terminated, the star said she would not be holding back with her claims about her family.

She said, "It still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me ... It was demoralizing and degrading!!!! ... I'm used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut ... but not this time ... I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!"

According to Variety, given the attention on the conservatorship and timing of Jamie Lynn's memoir, which will be released on January 18, the book has been the source of controversy.

Press leaks reported that the working title for the book was initially, 'I Must Confess' -- in reference to a line from her sister's hit debut single, 1998's 'Baby One More Time'.

After a swift backlash, the publisher said the title was "incorrect" and "incomplete," and then announced the official title for the book is 'Things I Should Have Said'.

The book is said to cover the former Nickelodeon star's journey as a mother, sister, daughter, actress and musician. Originally, Jamie Lynn announced she would be donating book proceeds to the mental health organisation, This Is My Brave, but the nonprofit rejected the offer for the donation, bowing to criticism from fans of the pop star who said they were offended given the ongoing conservatorship saga. (ANI)

