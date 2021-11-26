New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' released the third music video in a song launch event held in the national capital on Friday.

Touted to be the 'soul anthem' of the SS Rajamouli directed film 'RRR', the song brings out real emotions of the movie.

Also Read | Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Usha Nadkarni Talks About Being Part of the Show and How She Helped the Young Actors With Her Advice.

The event was graced by superstar Ajay Devgn and National award-winning music director M. M. Kreem, who explained how the song is the 'soul' of the much-awaited film.

"Rajamouli sir came to me a couple of days back and told me that Kreem sir has been trying to work on the background of the film, but he feels he has not yet cracked the soul of the film," Ajay shared the anecdote behind the making of the 'Janani' song.

Also Read | Hiccups & Hookups Review: Lara Dutta Is The Only Wow Factor In This Drab Comedy Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Kreem sir said I know you guys have worked hard for months on the movie because you want the soul of the film. Now, the song that you are watching is just like the teaser, there aren't many visuals in this music video, but he [Kreem] said he is okay with it because he wants to show people the soul of the movie through this anthem," Ajay shared.

Addressing the 'RRR's music album as the 'most planned' album, MM Kreem also highlighted how the 'Janani' song defines the whole concept of this magnum opus.

"The song's full name is Priya Bharat Janani referring to motherland or mother--something everybody can connect to. I am proud to release the Hindi version of this song in the capital," said Kreem.

Explaining how he tried to bring the soul of the movie to the anthem, the 60-year-old musician said, "Rajamouli is very popular for making movies with grand sets and action-packed scenes. He is an expert in bringing out emotions in every character of his movies...This movie also has all of those elements."

He added, "While creating this song, I also tried to bring out all the emotions by connecting all the elements, grand action scenes, complicated fights with a single thread; and that's how we brought out the soul of the movie in this song."

The soul touching song video opens with a heart-whelming note by the music director MM Keeravani.

"'RRR' throbs with many pulse-pounding moments. Underlying all those spectacular sequences is one consuming emotion that elevates them. Giving musical form to the beat of that very heart was one of the most fulfilling experiences- MM Keeravani", the note reads.

The three-minute lyrical song opens with the visuals of Ram Charan running with his terror-stricken eyes while wearing a sepoy uniform. The video also shows visuals of an all bruised Jr NTR, expressing all the intensity of the scene with his eyes.

The focus shifts on Ajay Devgn and his onscreen lady love--- actor Shriya Saran. In the scene, he says, "Sarojini, I am nothing by my fight for freedom. You are a fragment of it."

The video also shows some heartbreaking visuals from the battlefield, in which several villagers including children could be seen being shot by bullets.

Crooned and directed by MM Kreem, the lyrics of the song are penned by Varun Grover.

Earlier, the makers dropped two tracks 'Dosti' and 'Nacho Nacho' from the movie.

Apart from Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn, the multi-starrer film also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)