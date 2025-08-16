Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming rom-com 'Param Sundari,' added to the festive spirit of Janmashtami as she joined a Dahi Handi celebration on Saturday.

Clips from the event have gone viral on social media, showing Janhvi dressed in a light-colored traditional outfit. She wore a shiny embroidered blouse paired with a long skirt. Her hair was tied back in a braid, styled with intricate accessories, while she completed her look with a stacked necklace and chunky earrings.

The highlight of the event came when the actress broke the Dahi Handi. Before hitting the pot, she asked with a smile, "Zor se marna padega," and then smashed it successfully, joining the crowd in celebrations.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari. The film tells the chaotic love story of a Punjabi munda and a Kerala girl. Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh also have prominent roles in the film. The trailer for the movie was unveiled earlier this week, promising the perfect mix of romance, comedy, and action. Param Sundari will be released on August 29. (ANI)

