Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been leaving fans drooling over her stunning sartorial choices.

The 'Dhadak' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of clicks in which she left people awestruck with her jaw-dropping look.

In the photographs, Janhvi wore a shimmery cherry red dress which has a thigh-high slit and straps that showed Janhvi's curves perfectly.

She paired her dress with knee-length high heel boots and looks hot as fire as she posed for the cameras.

She opted for bold makeup with bright red lipstick and minimum accessories.

Along with the post, she wrote, "If #Jerry was a cherry".

As soon as Janhvi uploaded pictures on the photo-sharing app, Bollywood celebrities showered love on the post.

Sara Ali Khan dropped fire emoticons while Arjun Kapoor replied to her caption, "Time to make Merry."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Good Luck Jerry', which is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 29.

The film, set in Punjab has been produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. 'Good Luck Jerry' has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. (ANI)

