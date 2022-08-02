Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who recently enjoyed good reviews for her OTT movie 'Goodluck Jerry', has started training sessions for her next film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, she shared a glimpse of her training session where she can be seen donning a pink t-shirt and green shorts with knee guards. The snap also features head gear and a cricket bat.

"Back to the grind #Mr&MrsMahi," Janhvi captioned the post.

For those unversed, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmmika Mandanna starrer 'GoodBye'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi also has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Poland. (ANI)

