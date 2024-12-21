Washington [USA], December 21 (ANI): Jared Leto is confirmed to play the character of 'Skeletor' for the upcoming live-action film 'Masters of the Universe', reported Variety. Skeletor is considered to be the arch-enemy of Eternia's greatest warrior, 'He-Man'.

The 'Masters of the Universe' is based on Mattel's famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

As per the report of Variety, the film will be helmed by the 'Bumblebee' director Travis Knight. Skeletor is known to have many henchmen under him who supported him. They include Trap Jaw which will be played by Sam C Wilson, Tri-Klops by Kojo Attah, and Goat Man by Hafthor Bjornsson who is known for his role in Game of Thrones.

They'll join the previously cast Alison Brie as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes as He-Man's trusted compatriot, Teela; and Idris Elba as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

With his new role as Skeletor, Jared Leto continues the streak of playing the role of nerve-wracking villains in big-budget motion pictures. He played the role of Joker in 2016's 'Suicide Squad', evil CEO in 2017's 'Blade Runner 2049', and the title living vampire in 2022's 'Morbius'.

He will next co-star with Greta Lee and Evan Peters in Disney's "Tron: Ares."

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is also in final negotiations to join the ensemble cast of 'Assassination', a highly anticipated thriller directed by Barry Levinson.

The film, based on the assassination of President John F Kennedy, has already attracted major stars including Al Pacino, Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, and Bryan Cranston, as per Deadline.

Leto's involvement in the project is nearing completion, though his deal has not been officially closed yet, according to reports obtained by Deadline.

'The Dallas Buyers Club' star will join the team in this gripping murder mystery, co-scripted by David Mamet and written alongside Levinson and Sam Bromell.

'Assassination' centres on Dorothy Kilgallen, an influential female crime reporter portrayed by Chastain, who grows suspicious that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone in the killing of JFK.

Using her public stature and investigative skills, Kilgallen embarks on a dangerous quest to uncover the real assassin, a pursuit that pits her against powerful forces such as the CIA, FBI, and mafia bosses--each of whom is eager to silence her and prevent the truth from coming out. (ANI)

