Los Angeles [US], February 11 (ANI): NFL great Jason Kelce attended a gig as part of singer Adele's Las Vegas residency on Friday night.

Adele jokingly called out Jason Kelce at her most recent Las Vegas concert, People reported.

The 'Hello' singer had a hilarious interaction with the Philadelphia Eagles centre while attending her residency event on Friday night with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Adele was seen in a video released on X asking her audience who they will be rooting for in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As she called out to fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, who each took their turns cheering, Kelce couldn't help but throw his own team's name in there, yelling out after the cheers, 'Eagles!'

"What did he say?" Adele asked the audience, before jokingly telling Kelce, "You sound drunk, and like you're a football fan."

At the end of the video, you can hear the athlete chuckling at the joke.

In another video posted on X, Kelce was seen joyfully singing along to Adele's "Someone Like You" with the rest of the audience.

Kelce is now in Vegas to support his younger brother Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in their Super Bowl showdown against the 49ers on Sunday, as per People.

During Adele's most recent performance, the "Easy on Me" singer acknowledged Miley Cyrus' first Grammy triumph.

"Miley Cyrus is the best superstar," Adele told the audience at her concert.

"I've always had a soft spot for Miley Cyrus. I think you know, it's because she was a child star and stuff like that, not that I can relate to that obviously. But I don't know."

"I just have such a soft spot for her. She's just a f------ superstar and I'm so glad that she's so well and happy," she added.

"She's just a winner! I absolutely love her and she is a superstar."

Super Bowl LVIII will air live on Sun. at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. (ANI)

