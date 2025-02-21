Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Finally, the makers of Jason Mitchell starrer 'Black Heat' have announced the release date of Wes Miller's film.

The movie is set to hit the screens on March 28.

Mitchell stars in the film alongside rappers Tabatha "Dreamdoll" Robinson and NLE Choppa, reported Deadline.

The film is full of "suspense, drama, and unexpected twists." The story revolves around two parents, played by Mitchell and Robinson. After failing to obtain any help from the authorities, the couple decides to embark on a suicide mission to rescue their fifteen-year-old daughter, who is under the power of the mysterious King David, played by NLE Choppa, as per the outlet.

BLacklight financed and produced Black Heat, with van den Houten and Wes Miller producing, Joseph O'Connor and Lloyd Watts co-producing, and Mitchell, Jessie Jalee, Han Soto, and Chad Ghiron as executive producers.

"Starting this distribution arm of the company is a dream come true," said Miller as quoted by Deadline.

"BLacklight is about bringing that raw, unfiltered energy back to the big screen--the kind that spoke directly to us in the '70s and defined a generation in the '90s. We're building a home for films that don't just entertain but reflect our culture, our struggles, and our victories. From hard-hitting action to gripping drama, we're here to make sure Black audiences see themselves, front and centre, the way we deserve," he added.

Jason Mitchell is best known for portraying rapper Eazy-E in the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton.

Mitchell has also appeared in the Key and Peele comedy film Keanu (2016), the Netflix film Barry (2016), James Franco's The Disaster Artist (2017), and the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island (2017). He has also appeared in movies Kathryn Bigelow's crime drama Detroit (2017), Dee Rees' historical drama Mudbound (2017) and Janicza Bravo's black comedy Zola (2021). (ANI)

