Entertainment News | Jason Momoa Departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'

Washington [US], june 9 (ANI): Jason Momoa has exited 'Helldivers,' the upcoming video game adaptation from PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures, marking a major casting change for the sci-fi action project directed by Justin Lin.

As per Variety, no reason has been provided for Momoa's departure from the film, which is based on the popular video game franchise developed by Arrowhead Game Studios.

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Sony has now begun searching for a new lead star and additional cast members as development on the project continues.

Momoa's involvement in the film was first announced in February. His exit comes while the adaptation remains on track for its scheduled theatrical release on November 10, 2027.

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According to Variety, the shooter-style game franchise follows an elite military unit known as the Helldivers, who battle alien threats seeking to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth. While the basic premise is rooted in the game's universe, further plot details for the film have not yet been revealed.

'Helldivers' is being produced by Hutch Parker alongside PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and director Justin Lin through Perfect Storm Entertainment.

The project is the latest collaboration between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, a partnership that has already produced several successful screen adaptations.

Their 2022 film 'Uncharted,' starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, grossed USD 407 million worldwide, as per Variety.

The companies have also worked together on Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' series and HBO's 'The Last of Us.'

The 'Helldivers' franchise first launched in 2015 and expanded with 'Helldivers 2' in 2024.

Despite stepping away from 'Helldivers,' Momoa remains attached to a busy slate of upcoming projects.

He is set to appear in 'A Minecraft Movie: Squared,' the sequel to 'Minecraft,' as well as the live-action-animation hybrid 'Animal Friends.'

His upcoming credits also include 'Fast Forever' and 'Protecting Jared.'

As per Variety, Momoa is also expected to star as Blanka in Paramount and Legendary's 'Street Fighter,' reprise Duncan Idaho in 'Dune: Part 3,' and portray the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in 'Supergirl.' (ANI)

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