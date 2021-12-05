New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar on Saturday night expressed grief over the demise of veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 67.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Vinod ji , this is not fair , how could you do this to us . It is the time when we needed you the most and you have left us . Sir we , millions of Indians will miss you forever."

Vinod Dua died due to post COVID-19 complications, on Saturday. The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter-comedian Mallika Dua.

She shared a picture of her late father on her Instagram story and wrote, "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power."

"He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall," she continued.

Mallika also informed about her father's cremation ceremony by adding, "The cremation will take place tomorrow (5.12.21) at Lodhi crematorium at 12 noon."

Less than a week ago, Mallika had posted that her father was admitted to the ICU after his health took a turn for the worst. She had also rubbished rumours regarding his death, which at the time had started to make the rounds.

The 67-year-old journalist had lost his wife and Mallika's mother, Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June. She was a radiologist.

Vinod and Padmavati had been admitted to a hospital in May after testing positive for the deadly virus. His health has reportedly suffered ever since and he had been in and out of hospitals. (ANI)

