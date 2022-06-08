Seoul [South Korea], June 8 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BLACKPINK's Jennie updated her official YouTube channel.

Jennie updated a video on her YouTube channel on June 6 and said, "I'm only human so it's hard to quit scrolling my phone after getting in bed."

"These days, I'm trying to turn off my phone, and play a movie I wanted to watch or music," she added.

Jennie also said, "I've never tried because I was shy, but I want to work on my YouTube channel with my team. By talking with my crew, I want to make a nickname for our subscribers and more communication with them."

Previously, a photo taken on Jeju Island was posted online. In the released photo, a couple believed V and Jennie wears sunglasses and drove on Jeju. Some pointed out that Jennie and V posted photos of Jeju's trip on their social media, making the rumours more trustful.

Their agencies have still stayed silent over the rumours'. (ANI/Global Economic)

