Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston is celebrating the 46th birthday of her 'The Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Aniston wished a happy birthday to her 'The Morning Show' costar, on Tuesday with a sweet birthday tribute.

With a slew of pictures showcasing how the two bonds well together, Aniston wrote, "It's somebody's birthday today. My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime. I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon."

While they currently appear on the Apple TV plus news drama 'The Morning Show' together, Witherspoon and Aniston's work history goes way back. Witherspoon was a guest star on the Emmy award-winning show 'Friends' and played Rachel's (Aniston) sister, Jill Greene. (ANI)

