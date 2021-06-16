Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): As actor Courteney Cox recently turned a year older, her bestfriend Jennifer Aniston took to social media praised her 'Friends' co-star on social media.

"Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human. Time files when you're having fun," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Jennifer also posted a throwback video clip of her holding Courteney's hand with the clip transitioned into a scene between the duo from their recent reunion episode of the hit sitcom 'Friends'.

Jennifer and Courteney have been best friends for over 25 years now. The two met each other on the sets of 'Friends' in 1994.

A few days ago, Jennifer even posted an adorable birthday wish for Courteney's daughter Coco on social media. In fact, Jennifer consider Coco as her god-daughter.

"Happy birthday my sweet cocolicious. Godmama loves you," she had written.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer is all set to come up with the second season of 'The Morning Show'. on September 17. (ANI)

