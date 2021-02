Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Garner is teaming up with Netflix again, this time for an upcoming family comedy film titled 'Family Leave'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film is inspired by New York Times bestselling author Amy Krouse Rosenthal's book 'Bedtime For Mommy'.

Garner, who is widely known for films like '13 Going on 30' and 'Dallas Buyers Club', will both star in and bankroll 'Family Leave'.

The story will follow the Brenners, who wake up to a full family body switch and quickly realise the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world. They must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the switch, all while hilariously navigating daily life in a different body before it is too late.

Nicole King of Linden Entertainment, and Lawrence Grey, and Ben Everard of Grey Matter Productions will produce the film with Garner. Jason Brian Rosenthal will serve as executive producer.

Victoria Strouse is adapting the screenplay for the upcoming film. Meanwhile, Garner is currently gearing up for the release of 'Yes Day', another Netflix comedy based on a novel by Rosenthal, on March 12.

The Golden Globe-winning actor is currently shooting for the sci-fi film 'The Adam Project', also set up at the streamer. (ANI)

