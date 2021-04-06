Los Angeles, Apr 6 (PTI) Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh has been roped in to play a Nazi hunter in the upcoming second season of Amazon Prime Video's hit series "Hunters".

According to Deadline, Leign will play the role of Chava, a top Nazi hunter alongside returning stars Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton.

The conspiracy thriller drama series is created by David Weil and executive produced by filmmaker Jordan Peele.

The plot for season two is being kept under wraps and there is no clarity if Hollywood star Al Pacino will be returning.

The first season followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The show is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment.

Weil serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions. PTI

