Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is returning to Netflix for her next directorial effort, a source confirmed.

According to Variety, following the breakout success of her first feature, the anthemic breakup tale 'Someone Great,' Robinson returns with a new project she will direct, produce, and has co-written, titled 'Strangers.'

The dark comedy is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 'Strangers on a Train,' and it will follow unlikely cohorts Drew (an alpha, 'It' girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) who agree to go after one another's bullies. Co-written with her 'Sweet/Vicious' collaborator Celeste Ballard, the story features 'the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls,' according to the logline.

Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron of Production company 'Likely Story' will produce alongside Robinson, who has been on a hot streak of late. She's set up a TV adaptation of the teen dance classic 'Center Stage' at Sony Pictures Television. Moreover, Robinson has also been recruited to co-write the screenplay for 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'- the Marvel sequel which will reunite Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and director Taika Waititi.

Variety reported that Robinson is also the creator and executive producer of MTV's critically acclaimed and fan-beloved, 'Sweet/Vicious.' The series gave close examination to sexual assault crimes on college campuses, and became a cornerstone for survivors' portrayal on television. (ANI)

