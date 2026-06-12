Entertainment News | Jennifer Lawrence to Feature in Romantic Comedy 'One Month Mark'

Los Angeles [US], June 12 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Lawrence has been roped in to star in a romantic comedy titled 'One Month Mark'. Notably, she will also produce the project. David Ready and Peter Chernin of Chernin Entertainment, one of the companies behind horror hit Backrooms, are producing along with Lawrence, who is producing via her Excellent Cadaver banner, as well as Lawrence's producing partner, Justine Ciarrocchi. De Bruijn will executive produce, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This is de Bruijn's second collaboration with Apple, following Early Action, a spec comedy the company acquired last year. She developed her comedic voice at iO and The Upright Citizens Brigade and is a graduate of The Second City Conservatory. On her website, she describes a "passion for crafting high-energy, emotionally grounded comedies that centre on unruly women and girls.

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One Month Mark is now the fourth Lawrence project for Apple. She recently wrapped What Happens at Night, Martin Scorsese's drama that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio. She starred and produced the 2022 drama Causeway for the company while also serving as a producer on the Peabody Award-winning Apple Original 2023 documentary Bread & Roses, which told of women in Afghanistan living under Taliban rule. (ANI)

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