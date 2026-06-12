Entertainment News | Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Apple Rom-com 'One Month Mark'

Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): Apple Original Films has acquired the romantic comedy One Month Mark, with Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence attached to star in and produce the project, The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, based on an original spec script by playwright, writer and director Sophie Fleur de Bruijn, reportedly attracted strong interest from multiple studios and producers before Apple secured the rights.

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According to the film's logline, the story follows two people with very different relationship histories: a woman who has never stayed in a relationship for longer than a month and a man who has never gone more than a month without being in one.

While a director has not yet been announced, a search is currently underway to helm the project.

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The film will be produced by David Ready and Peter Chernin through Chernin Entertainment, alongside Jennifer Lawrence and her producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi under their Excellent Cadaver banner. De Bruijn will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

One Month Mark marks another collaboration between Apple and de Bruijn. The writer previously worked with the streaming giant on Early Action, a comedy spec script that Apple acquired last year.

De Bruijn has built her comedy background through institutions such as iO, The Upright Citizens Brigade and The Second City Conservatory. Her work often focuses on energetic, character-driven stories centred around complex female protagonists.

For Lawrence, the project further strengthens her relationship with Apple Original Films. One Month Mark becomes the fourth Apple-backed project involving the actor.

Most recently, Lawrence completed work on What Happens at Night, director Martin Scorsese's upcoming drama that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She previously starred in and produced the 2022 drama Causeway for Apple and also served as a producer on the acclaimed 2023 documentary Bread & Roses, which explored the lives of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, as per THR.

No release date has been announced for 'One Month Mark,' and additional casting details are expected to be revealed at a later stage. (ANI)

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