Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): Friendly exes and American actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent last week together as the duo took a trip to Montana, confirmed sources.

According to E!News, after JLo and Affleck appeared separately at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, they jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they vacationed together for about a week. "They were alone. Just the two of them," said the source.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Lopez and Affleck can be seen driving together in Montana.

E!News reported that this news comes about a month after Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they split after four years together. Days later, she and A-Rod reunited briefly in L.A. in late April and a source told the outlet that he wanted to "work things out" with her. However, Ben was then spotted at her home in the city. At the time, another source said they were "just friends."

However, the pair soon realised their chemistry cannot be denied.

"They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," a second source close to Jennifer told E! News, noting the duo reunited after she returned from filming in the Dominican Republic.

"Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now," the source added.

Per E!News, the 'Hustlers' actor Jennifer and Ben began dating in July 2002 while filming the famous box office bomb 'Gigli'. The actor proposed that November with a 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring.

However, just days before their September 2003 vows, the couple, deemed "Bennifer" by fans, called off their Santa Barbara, California wedding. Months later, in January 2004, they confirmed they had officially split.

In 2014, Jennifer said on the 'Today' show her and Ben's breakup was probably her "first big heartbreak." However, looking back a year later, she told HuffPost Live she had "no regrets" about their relationship.

"I just feel like everything is part of your story and your journey and is meant to be and helps you grow if you're willing to look at it," she said, "and I'm willing to look." (ANI)

