Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially settled the terms of their divorce on January 6, the Los Angeles County Superior Court declared the couple's marriage as dissolved and the pair as legally single as of Friday, February 21, according to court documents, as reported by People.

Affleck and Lopez married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. They later celebrated their nuptials with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family on August 20, 2022.

Lopez filed for divorce precisely two years after the Georgia ceremony, listing April 26, 2024, as the couple's date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Speculation about their relationship had been mounting in the months leading up to the filing. Lopez's solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala and various promotional events added fuel to the fire, reported People.

She filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer, requesting no spousal support for either party, for attorney's fees to be split, and noted that the "exact nature" of their community, quasi-community assets, and separate property and obligations are "unknown" and "will be determined." In addition, Lopez also requested that her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, be restored, as per the outlet.

Despite their split, Lopez and Affleck have maintained a cordial relationship, often seen attending family events together. In September, Lopez and Affleck were spotted at a family gathering with their children, including Affleck's kids from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner: Seraphina, and Samuel, and Lopez's twins, Max and Emme.

The former couple also reunited for a holiday meal in Los Angeles just before Christmas, sharing a meal with family members at Soho House. (ANI)

