Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): As singer and actor Jennifer Lopez continues to celebrate the success of her new film, 'Marry Me', she decided to step away from work and experience Super Bowl 2022 with her boyfriend Ben Affleck.

According to E! News, the pair was spotted hanging out at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in the biggest football game of the year.

While fans at the game saw the pair on the big screen, viewers at home were able to spot the pair when NBC highlighted celebs in the stadium. When the cameras panned on Jennifer, she just so happened to be dancing away moments before the Halftime Show kicked off.

"That big big #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow Energy," she wrote on Instagram Stories before showing her support for Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and all of this year's performers.

The singer was dressed to impress for game day with bold sunglasses, a white button-down and a big hoop earring. As for Ben, he opted for jeans and a dark button-down long sleeve. (ANI)

