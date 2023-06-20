Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez's steamy Father's Day tribute to Ben Affleck divided fans after she failed to mention the father of her two children, Marc Anthony, Page Six reported.

Lopez shared a Daddy Appreciation Post on Instagram on Sunday, which included a shirtless selfie of Affleck, flaunting his abs in a mirror.

"Happy Father's Day Papa. The best dad I've ever seen." the "On the Floor" singer captioned the post.

Additionally, she shared a photo with her father, David Lopez, to her Instagram Story with the caption, "I love you Daddy."

Although she wished 'Happy Father's Day' to all the amazing Papas out there, many fans were disappointed that she did not specifically mention Anthony.

"How about giving a shoutout to your kids' actual father instead of all the fill in men you've had in and out of those poor kids lives?" one social media user suggested.

"How about a post for your kids' actual father rather than your husband!" another person suggested.

"Post some pictures of him with his kids, or better yet, your kids' father," a third person suggested.

"You forgot Marc Anthony, the father of your twins, but that's okay," a fourth person said.

Anthony, to whom Jennifer was married from June 2004 to June 2014, has two children, Max and Emme, both 15 years old.

Meanwhile, Affleck has three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Notably, while celebrating the same holiday last year, the 'Mother' actor left the salsa artist out of her newsletter, as per Page Six.

Despite the latest snub, Anthony had plenty to be thankful for this Father's Day, as his wife, Nadia Ferreira, gave birth to their first child together on Sunday.

Anthony, who has seven children, announced the news on Instagram, writing, "God's timing is always perfect."

While the couple did not reveal the baby's name or gender, the Latin singer posted a photo of herself holding the newborn, whose face could not be seen.

Ferreria, 24, announced her pregnancy in February, just one month after the couple said "I do." (ANI)

