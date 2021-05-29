Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): Seems like Jennifer Lopez is proving that she is cool with her exes as the singer-actor was recently spotted having lunch with her ex Marc Anthony in Miami, and this comes after she recently sparked romance rumours with her ex Ben Affleck.

TMZ reported that cameras spotted JLo and Marc out at lunch Thursday in Miami, sharing a table outside and talking over a bottle of water. The two share children together and also have always maintained a strong friendship.

This news comes after her recent reunion rumours with Affleck after she ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

In mid-April, Lopez and Alex confirmed they had ended their engagement after a four-year relationship.

Later that month, Affleck was spotted at Lopez's mansion in Los Angeles. In early May, the two further sparked romance speculation when they vacationed for about a week together in Montana, where the 'Argo' actor has a residence.

It marked the first time the two were photographed together since they ended their own engagement in January 2004 after an almost two-year relationship.

Alex, a former New York Yankees star, seemed to throw some subtle shade at Bennifer reunion earlier this month when asked about them. When asked about it, he said, "Go Yankees!"

After Lopez and Affleck were photographed in Montana, a separate source told E! News that Rodriguez was "shocked that J.Lo has moved on."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli'. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

On a related note, another ex of Lopez, American rapper Diddy recently posted a throwback photo of him and JLo holding hands back when they were dating, leaving fans wondering the reason behind posting the picture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)