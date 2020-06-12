Entertainment News | Jennifer Lopez Surprises Son Max with a New Puppy

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez surprised her 12-year-old son Max with the sweetest new addition in their family as she gifted him a little golden doodle puppy.

Excited to welcome the new family member, JLo posted a video of her son playing with their puppy on Instagram.

The adorable video features Max playing with his pawed friend in a lawn as he attacks him with loads of kisses.

Announcing the homecoming of her new family member, the 50-year-old actor penned down a caption and also shared that she has shortlisted two names - Tyson and Yankee - for the puppy.

"Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven't named him yet! What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!" she wrote in the caption.

The family also made a new Instagram account for their puppy. The number of followers of the puppy's Instagram account shot up to over 6000 in just a few hours of his Instagram debut. (ANI)

