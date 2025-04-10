Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): The American Music Awards have announced that Jennifer Lopez will return to host the ceremony next month.

The show will air live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, on CBS, and stream on Paramount plus in the US.

This marks Lopez's second time hosting the awards ceremony, having first taken on the role in 2015.

Jennifer Lopez herself shared the news with her fans on her official social media handle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards," said Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions in a statement, as quoted by Deadline.

"Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kickoff celebration of summer," Penske added.

Lopez teased her return to hosting on last fall's American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on CBS. She has performed on the awards show more than 10 times and is a three-time AMA winner.

The 2025 AMAs will be broadcast globally across linear and digital platforms.

The ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Penske Media Eldridge. (ANI)

