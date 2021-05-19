Los Angeles, May 19 (PTI) Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is set to welcome her third child with actor-husband Brian Hallisay.

The "9-1-1" star already shares daughter Autumn, seven, and son Atticus, five-and-a-half with Hallisay.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," Hewitt, 42, told People magazine.

The actor said they have been able to raise "two really special kids who will be great role models".

"This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human," she added.

Hewitt and Hallisay, also 42, have been married since 2013. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)