Entertainment News | Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Next-door Neighbour Dakota Johnson over Their Fence

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington DC [USA], May 29 (ANI): Swapping the late-night format of video chatting, host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed his next-door neighbour and actor Dakota Johnson, live, but at a distance. The two stood in their own yards, separated by a fence.

Kimmel interviewed his celebrity neighbour for the Thursday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' where both remained 12 feet away from each other as a fence separated them.

Also Read | A Love Homed: Apurva Asrani and Boyfriend Siddhant Buy An Abode; Writer Reveals How They Used to Pretend to Be Cousins to Get a House (View Post).

Following the introduction, 'The High Note' actor appeared from her yard donned in a pink ball gown and held a hose.

"I was just about to wet my plants," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Johnson as saying.

Also Read | 'BAD Salsa' Pair Sonali and Sumanth Make India Proud On America's Got Talent Stage (Watch Video).

Clarifying his new set of interviewing, Kimmel added: "I want to point out we're socially distanced, so we're not setting a bad example with the face masks. We're at least 12 feet apart."

During the chat, Kimmel showed that he is a helpful neighbour and offered to give Johnson homemade chicken drumsticks.

He also tried to ask who her favourite neighbour has been over the years, to which the 30-year-old actor quickly responded: "You're the best one." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)