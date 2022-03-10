Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): American TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel and Issa Rae are set to join the presenters' line-up for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Rae will present Halle Berry with the SeeHer Award, while Kimmel will honour Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday's ceremony.

Other presenters will include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O'Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy and Sonequa Martin-Green.

In February, the Critics Choice Association announced that its upcoming awards ceremony's telecast will unfold with broadcasts from events in both London and Los Angeles.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, broadcasting on both The CW and TBS on March 13 at 7 pm ET.

The Los Angeles branch of the ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while London stars will gather for a late-night event at the Savoy Hotel.

The Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. (ANI)

