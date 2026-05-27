Entertainment News | Jio Introduces a New Rs 200 OTT Pass --15 Premium OTTs, 1,000+ Live TV Channels, 30 GB Data and Unlimited 5G in a Single 28-day Pack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Designed as an all-in-one entertainment and connectivity plan, the new Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass delivers benefits worth Rs 1,500 a month

Reliance Jio today introduced a new Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass -- a single 28-day pack that combines access to 15 premium OTT apps, over 1,000 live TV channels on JioTV, 30 GB of high-speed data and unlimited 5G for the duration of the user's base plan validity. The new pass goes live across online and offline channels from today, 27 May 2026 and is available to all Jio users with an active base plan, as per the press release.

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Positioned as a stand-alone entertainment proposition, the new Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass brings together video streaming, live television, and high-speed connectivity into one accessible, fixed-price pack -- offering consumers benefits worth approximately Rs 1,500 a month for just Rs 200.

Designed as an all-in-one entertainment and connectivity plan, the new Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass delivers benefits worth Rs 1,500 a month

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Reliance Jio today introduced a new Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass -- a single 28-day pack that combines access to 15 premium OTT apps, over 1,000 live TV channels on JioTV, 30 GB of high-speed data and unlimited 5G for the duration of the user's base plan validity. The new pass goes live across online and offline channels from today, 27 May 2026 and is available to all Jio users with an active base plan.

Positioned as a stand-alone entertainment proposition, the new Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass brings together video streaming, live television, and high-speed connectivity into one accessible, fixed-price pack -- offering consumers benefits worth approximately Rs 1,500 a month for just Rs 200.

The pass includes:

-15 Premium OTT subscriptions in one pack:

*YouTube Premium -- ad-free viewing across TV, tablet and mobile, background play and offline downloads

*JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood -- live sports, Hotstar Originals and blockbuster Hollywood content

*Prime Video Mobile Edition -- Amazon Prime Video on mobile

*12 additional OTTs accessible via JioTV: SonyLiv, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, TimesPlay and Tarang Plus

*1,000+ live TV channels on JioTV, including 150+ paid channels, from leading broadcasters:

*JioStar -- Star Plus HD, Colors HD and other entertainment and movie channels

*Sony Entertainment -- SET HD, Sony SAB HD and more

*Sun TV Network -- Sun TV HD, KTV HD and other regional entertainment, movie and music channels

*Warner Bros. Discovery -- Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and other infotainment, lifestyle, wildlife and kids' channels

*ETV -- ETV HD, ETV Telugu and other regional entertainment and movie channels

Data benefits:* 30 GB of high-speed 4G/5G data

*Unlimited 5G data, co-terminus with the user's active base plan (capped at 28 days)

The new Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass comes with a validity of 28 days and includes 15 premium OTT apps along with Jio Apps. Users also get access to 1,000+ live TV channels via JioTV, (including 150+ paid). The pack offers 30 GB of high-speed data and unlimited 5G (co-terminus with base plan, up to 28 days). Overall, the plan delivers benefits worth approximately Rs 1,500 per month for just Rs 200, as per the press release.

Availability

The new Rs 200 Jio OTT Pass is available from May 27, 2026 across all Jio channels -- MyJio, Jio.com, retail points of sale (GT and RR) and third-party recharge apps -- for all telecom circles. Customers must have an active base plan to activate the pass. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)