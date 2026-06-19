Entertainment News | Jodie Comer Didn't Recognise Hugh Jackman After His Dramatic Robin Hood Transformation in 'The Death of Robin Hood'

Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): Actress Jodie Comer revealed that she was left stunned when she first saw Hugh Jackman in character for 'The Death of Robin Hood', admitting she did not recognise her co-star because of his dramatic transformation for the film, according to People.

Speaking during a joint interview with People, Comer recalled her first encounter with Jackman after arriving on set for a makeup test.

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"I think you'd already begun filming that week and I arrived to do my makeup test," Comer told Jackman. "He was in the makeup bus fully made up and I was like, 'Who's that?' And then I heard his voice and I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was so striking," as per the outlet.

Jackman undergoes a remarkable transformation in the upcoming medieval thriller, appearing mud-streaked and heavily bearded as an older, weathered version of the legendary outlaw Robin Hood.

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'The Death of Robin Hood' offers a dark reimagining of the classic folk hero, with Jackman portraying a battle-worn Robin Hood inspired by the broader mythology of medieval ballads.

The actor revealed that part of the transformation required the help of makeup and prosthetics.

"I didn't have time to grow the beard, so that's fake," Jackman said, adding that the creative team's objective was to make the character feel "striking" and largely unrecognisable.

Jackman credited longtime collaborators hairstylist Sean Flanigan and makeup artist Pamela Westmore for helping bring the character to life. He also highlighted Westmore's family's long association with Hollywood portrayals of Robin Hood, tracing back to screen legends Douglas Fairbanks and Errol Flynn.

"Pretty cool, right?" Jackman said, noting that their work helped define how Robin Hood has been visually represented across generations.

Despite the film's dark themes, both actors said the atmosphere on set remained light and enjoyable.

When asked whether the mood between takes matched the film's grim tone, Comer replied, "No. There's so much levity."

Jackman echoed the sentiment, describing the experience of filming in Ireland as collaborative and uplifting.

"We were shooting in Ireland," he said. "There's a lot of humour and a lot of love."

The actors also praised director Michael Sarnoski, known for 'Pig' and 'A Quiet Place: Day One', for fostering a relaxed environment on set, as reported by People.

According to Comer and Jackman, Sarnoski "doesn't take himself too seriously," helping maintain a sense of fun even while working with emotionally heavy material.

Reflecting on her role, Comer said that engaging with the story's darker themes felt more meditative than emotionally draining. Her character often observes Robin Hood's journey as he evolves from a hardened and guilt-ridden figure into someone more compassionate and human.

"I was almost taking a step back and being witness to something," Comer said, according to People.

'The Death of Robin Hood' releases in theatres on June 19. (ANI)

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