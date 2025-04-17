Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): Actor Joel Kinnaman has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ psychological thriller limited series 'Imperfect Women', reported Variety.

Kinnaman will appear alongside Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, as well as cast member Kate Mara.

Also Read | 'Jurassic World Rebirth': What's 'Jurassic Park' Raft Scene? New BTS Trailer Confirms Inclusion of Famous Sequence in Scarlett Johansson's Dino Film (Watch Video).

The show was originally announced in March and is based on the Araminta Hall novel of the same name.

The official description reads that it is an "unconventional psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. 'Imperfect Women' is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time," reported Variety.

Also Read | 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Trailer: From Julia Garner's Silver Surfer Reveal to Galactus' Arrival, Key Plot Points Teased in MCU's Latest Outing (Watch Video).

Kinnaman will play Robert in the series.

This is Kinnaman's second series with Apple TV+.

His other credit "Altered Carbon" and "House of Cards" at Netflix, "Hanna" at Amazon, and "The Killing" at AMC. Kinnaman's film roles include both "Suicide Squad" movies, the 2014 remake of "RoboCop," and the action thriller "Silent Night," which he also executive produced, as per the outlet.

Annie Weisman will executive produce and adapt 'Imperfect Women' for the big picture through Love & Squalor Pictures. Lindsey McManus of Love & Squalor also serves as an executive producer, and the business originally optioned the book.

Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone, with Hall also executive producing along with Moss. Lesli Linka Glatter will direct the pilot and executive produce. Kay Oyegun will also write and executive produce under her overall deal with 20th Television. The series is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)