Los Angeles, Oct 4 (PTI) Actor Joel McHale will be returning for the third season of The CW show "DC's Stargirl" as a series regular.

Based on the characters from DC, "Stargirl" is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Geff Johns serves as the showrunner and executive produces along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

McHale, who had been a recurring guest star since the show's 2020 premiere appearing in several episodes as Sylvester Pemberton/ Starman, confirmed the news during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" over the weekend.

"I'm very happy to be a part of the show, so thank you Geoff Johns who invented it," the actor said.

'Stargirl' follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC's very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America.

In the second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC's mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso. PTI

