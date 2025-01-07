Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): The nominees for the prestigious 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, January 10, 2025, by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement will be streamed live on Netflix's official YouTube channel, starting at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The event will begin with SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin announcing the nominees for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble.

Following this, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher will formally kick off the live show, setting the stage for the highly anticipated nominations reveal.

The 2025 SAG Awards ceremony will be streamed live on Netflix on February 23, 2025, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, from the iconic Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

This year, actress Kristen Bell will host the ceremony, and Jane Fonda will be honoured with the Life Achievement Award, the highest honour bestowed by SAG-AFTRA, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Joey King, known for her performances in 'We Were the Lucky Ones', 'Bullet Train', and 'A Family Affair', has previously been nominated for a SAG Award in 2020 for her role in 'The Act', in which she was recognized as Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

Cooper Koch recently starred as Erik Menendez in the Netflix series 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' and his upcoming projects also include roles in 'They/Them', 'Swallowed', and 'Power Book II: Ghost'.

The SAG Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, are among the most coveted accolades in the entertainment industry, recognizing excellence in film and television performances by actors, both individual and ensemble. (ANI)

