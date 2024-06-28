Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal recently celebrated their pet dog Sia's first birthday, sharing heartwarming moments on social media.

Priya took to her Instagram account on Friday to post a series of photos and videos capturing the birthday celebration.

The first image featured a delightful cake adorned with 'Sia turns 1'.

In a video shared as the second slide, Sia enjoyed a joyful moment on the beach, soaking up the sun.

Another post showcased John's pets posing together in an adorable manner, effortlessly captivating attention.

A subsequent picture captured John's furry companions running eagerly towards the waterfront, possibly chasing a crow.

Priya was seen in the fifth picture enjoying some quality time with 'Sia', feeding her delicious ice cream.

The final photo depicted John and Priya smiling brightly as they posed with their pets. John sported a black hoodie and pants, while Priya looked lovely in a purple t-shirt and denim jeans.

John and Priya tied the knot in Los Angeles in 2013 after dating for over two years. The two have kept their relationship largely away from the media's glare.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone. Up next, he will be seen in Vedaa, co-starring Sharvari Wagh. (ANI)

