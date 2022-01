Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently home quarantined.

Announcing the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, John revealed that he came in contact with a COVID positive person three days ago.

Also Read | Rohan Sippy: OTT Allows the Creators to Delve Into the Deeper Nuances of the Story and the Characters.

He wrote, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else."

He further shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms.

Also Read | Sanya Malhotra Opens Up About How Social Media Has Enhanced People's Creativity.

"We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," he added.

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shirodkar shared that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, actor Arjun Kapoor, his cousin and producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for COVID-19. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor was also diagnosed with coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)