Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) "Mike", which marks Bollywood star John Abraham's first Malayalam film as a producer, will be released in theatres on August 19.

Backed by Abraham through his banner JA Entertainment, the upcoming movie is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and written by Ashiq Akbar Ali.

The actor-producer shared the release date of the film in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"JA Entertainment's first Malayalam film 'MIKE' in cinemas on 19th August 2022. #MIKE," Abraham captioned the movie's poster.

Billed as a coming-of-age story, "Mike" stars Ranjith Sajeev in his feature debut, along with Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham.

On the acting front, Abraham will next be seen in Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain Returns", set to hit the screens on July 29.

