Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): John Abraham's upcoming political thriller The Diplomat has announced a new release date.

Initially set to release on March 7, 2025, the film will now hit theatres a week later, on March 14, 2025, coinciding with the Holi weekend.

Also Read | 'Chhaava' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal's Historical Drama Has Become 2025's First True Blockbuster.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the announcement on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGfOkq1sMdE/

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Birthday: From 'Fida' to 'Rangoon', 5 Underrated Performances of the Versatile Star!.

Taran Adarsh shared the update, writing, "JOHN ABRAHAM: 'THE DIPLOMAT' NEW RELEASE DATE - HOLI WEEKEND... #TheDiplomat, starring #JohnAbraham, was confirmed for release on 7 March 2025 but will now arrive one week later, on 14 March 2025 [#Holi weekend]."

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat features John Abraham in the lead role as JP Singh, a skilled diplomat navigating a high-stakes mission. The film promises to deliver an intense political thriller, emphasising the power of negotiation and intellect over violence and war.

Along with the release date announcement, the makers recently unveiled the film's song Bharat, a moving tribute to India's strength and unity. Initially composed by AR Rahman, the song has been reimagined by Manan Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The track is brought to life by the legendary Hariharan.

The trailer for The Diplomat has already captivated audiences, showcasing John Abraham's character embarking on a dangerous mission to rescue the "Daughter of India" from captivity.

Reflecting on the role, John Abraham said in a press statement, "Diplomacy is a battlefield where words carry more weight than weapons. Playing JP Singh allowed me to explore a world where power is defined by intellect, resilience, and quiet heroism. Uzma's story is a testament to India's strength and courage, and I'm proud to bring this inspiring journey to life on screen."

Director Shivam Nair also shared his vision for the film, describing it as a tribute to the unsung heroes who use strategy and patience to protect their country. He noted, "The Diplomat is a tribute to the unsung heroes who wield strategy and patience to protect their nation. Through JP Singh's story, we've captured the art of diplomacy--where tact triumphs over aggression--and John's performance perfectly embodies this spirit of resilience and strength."

The ensemble cast of The Diplomat includes Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra, who play crucial roles in the film's narrative.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), along with Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)